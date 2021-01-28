S.Africa's Amplats reports 7% fall in PGM output in Q4

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum Ltd AMSJ.J (Amplats) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter platinum group metals (PGM) production fell 7% versus a year earlier.

PGM production fell to 1,076,100 ounces for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, the company said, noting many employees could not get to work due to local community unrest and "minor operational issues" at one of its mines.

PGM sales by volume from production fell 47% to 754,300 ounces, driven by lower refined production but partially offset by a drawdown of refined inventory, the company said.

