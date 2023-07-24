News & Insights

S.Africa's Amplats posts 71% fall in half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

July 24, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J on Monday posted a 71% decline in half-year profit due to weaker platinum group metal (PGM) prices and lower production.

Amplats' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - fell to 29.84 rand ($1.66) in the half-year that ended June 30, from 101.40 rand a year ago.

($1 = 17.9760 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))



Reuters
Stocks mentioned

