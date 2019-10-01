S.Africa's AMCU refers platinum wage dispute to commission

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's AMCU union said on Tuesday it has referred ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J and Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said at a briefing on Tuesday that the union, the majority union in the platinum sector, would not accept less than a 1,000 rand ($65.68) increase to monthly wages.

He said negotiations with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J were not referred to the CCMA, a government body charged with dispute resolution.

Mathunjwa also criticised Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to cut more than 5,000 jobs last month, saying the AMCU would campaign for South Africa's Labour Relations Act to be amended to make it more difficult for companies to retrench workers.

($1 = 15.2243 rand)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 0402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.