World Markets

S.Africa's AMCU refers platinum wage dispute to commission

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

South Africa's AMCU union said on Tuesday it has referred ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's AMCU union said on Tuesday it has referred ongoing platinum wage negotiations with Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J and Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said at a briefing on Tuesday that the union, the majority union in the platinum sector, would not accept less than a 1,000 rand ($65.68) increase to monthly wages.

He said negotiations with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J were not referred to the CCMA, a government body charged with dispute resolution.

Mathunjwa also criticised Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to cut more than 5,000 jobs last month, saying the AMCU would campaign for South Africa's Labour Relations Act to be amended to make it more difficult for companies to retrench workers.

($1 = 15.2243 rand)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 0402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular