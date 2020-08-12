World Markets

S.Africa's Absa warns half-year profits could fall by close to 100%

Emma Rumney Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African lender Absa said on Wednesday its profits for the six months to June 30 could plunge by as much as 97% as the impact of the coronavirus crisis dents its performance.

Absa said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months to June 30 would fall by between 92% and 97% compared to the 920 cents it reported a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

