S.Africa's Absa warns H1 profit likely to slump by over 20%

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J said on Tuesday it expected its first-half profits to fall by more than 20%, with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak already taking a substantial toll on its performance and prompting bad debts to double.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would likely be at least 20% lower in the six months to June 30, versus the 920 cents it reported in the same period last year, and it would give more specific guidance at a later date.

