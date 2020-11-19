World Markets

S.Africa's Absa warns full-year profits likely to drop by over 40%

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African lender Absa said on Thursday its full-year profit was likely to be more than 40% lower as it continues to battle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Absa said in a trading statement it would give a more specific guidance range for headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, when it has more certainty over the numbers. It reported 1,750.1 cents in the year to March 30 in 2019.

