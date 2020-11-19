S.Africa's Absa warns full-year profits likely to drop by over 40%

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J said on Thursday its full-year profit was likely to be more than 40% lower as it continues to battle with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Absa said in a trading statement it would give a more specific guidance range for headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, when it has more certainty over the numbers. It reported 1,750.1 cents in the year to March 30 in 2019.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

