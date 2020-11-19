S.Africa's Absa warns full-year profit likely to drop by over 40%

Adds details of outlook

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J said on Thursday its full-year profit was likely to be more than 40% lower even as its business started to show signs of recovery after being hammered in the first half by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank, which saw its profit plunge by more than 90% in the first six months mainly due to the impact of a hefty credit impairment charge, said charges for bad loans had improved noticeably in the third quarter and its credit loss ratio would, while still elevated, improve in the second half.

Still, headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, were likely to drop by more than 40% in the year to March 30 from 1,750.1 cents ($1.13) in the previous year.

"We will provide a more specific guidance range once reasonable certainty regarding the extent of the decline has been obtained," Absa said in a statement.

The continued pressure on profit was due to factors including higher bad loans than last year and the impact of interest rate cuts.

Absa's return on equity, a key measure of bank profitability, had more than doubled since June 30, when it stood at 2.6%.

It is expected to remain well below the cost of equity this year but improve considerably from the first six months, Absa said.

($1 = 15.4984 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)

