World Markets

S.Africa's Absa to finance new coal projects only under `extenuating' circumstances

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's Absa bank published its policy on coal financing on Thursday, joining other lenders in the opting not to rule out funding for new coal projects altogether.

Adds details, context

JOHANNESBURG, April 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Absa bank ABGJ.J published its policy on coal financing on Thursday, joining other lenders in the opting not to rule out funding for new coal projects altogether.

The decision to continue funding projects under some circumstances leaves South Africa's lenders - also some of the continent's biggest banks - out of step with peers elsewhere in the world, which have committed to end all new coal financing.

"Absa will not fund new coal-fired electricity generation unless under extenuating circumstances that will be governed under strict guidelines," it said in a statement.

Requests for such financing would, effective immediately, be subject to enhanced due diligence criteria, including assessment against country commitments in their national development plans and World Bank guidelines.

The bank added that the financing of new coal-fired industrial boilers or furnaces and projects using metallurgical coal will also be subject to enhanced due diligence, while standards for financing in other climate-sensitive sectors would be added in due course.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams and Mike Harrison)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular