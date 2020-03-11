S.Africa's Absa reports 3% rise in full-year profit

World Markets

South African lender Absa on Wednesday reported a 3% increase in full-year profits, but warned its target for a return on equity of 18% to 20% would likely take longer to achieve.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year to Dec. 31 stood at 1,750.1 cents ($1.10), verses 1,703.7 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 15.9663 rand)

