S.Africa's Absa holds off on dividend, reports 58% profit drop

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa said on Monday it would not declare a full-year dividend, falling behind two major rivals who managed to restore shareholder payouts in recent weeks.

It also reported a 58% decline in headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 730.9 cents in the year to Dec. 31, around the middle of its forecast range and compared to 1750.1 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;)) Keywords: ABSA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.