S.Africa's Absa holds off on dividend, reports 58% profit drop

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African lender Absa said on Monday it would not declare a full-year dividend, falling behind two major rivals who managed to restore shareholder payouts in recent weeks.

It also reported a 58% decline in headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 730.9 cents in the year to Dec. 31, around the middle of its forecast range and compared to 1750.1 cents a year earlier.

