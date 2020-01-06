World Markets

S.Africa's Absa appoints former central bank deputy governor as CEO

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South African lender Absa said on Monday it had appointed former central bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele as Group Chief Executive.

Mminele, who retired as second-in-command at the central bank in June 2019 after serving more than 10 years there, will be Absa's first black chief executive.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

