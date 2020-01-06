S.Africa's Absa appoints former central bank deputy governor as CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa ABGJ.J said on Monday it had appointed former central bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele as Group Chief Executive.

Mminele, who retired as second-in-command at the central bank in June 2019 after serving more than 10 years there, will be Absa's first black chief executive.

