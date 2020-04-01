S.Africa's 2019/20 tax revenue at 1.4 trillion rand, short of target

World Markets

South Africa's tax revenues again fell short of the government's target, with preliminary collection for the year ended March at 1.356 trillion rand ($75.58 billion), the revenue service said on Wednesday, several billion rand short of the amount estimated in the February budget.

Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Edward Kieswetter said lower-than-expected economic growth, increasing job lay-offs and persistent electricity shortages were the main contributors to the slide in tax receipts.

"These factors have begun to manifest themselves measurably in weaker economic activity, especially in sectors such as manufacturing and financial services," Kieswetter said in a teleconference.

($1 = 17.9409 rand)

