Markets

S.African watchdog expands rand-rigging case, adds new banks

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had expanded its long-running rate-rigging case to target other additional lenders, including some of the country's biggest banks.

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had expanded its long-running rate-rigging case to target other additional lenders, including some of the country's biggest banks.

The Competition Commission has, following a probe that began in 2015, been seeking fines against 23 local and foreign banks that it alleges colluded to coordinate activities when giving quotes to customers buying or selling the rand and the dollar.

The country's antitrust tribunal concluded last year that it had no powers to charge foreign banks but declined to throw the case out altogether, asking the commission to submit a new charge sheet.

The commission said in a statement on Tuesday it had done this, and in the process added five new banks to the case, taking the total to 28. These included Nedbank NEDJ.J and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a unit of one of the country's other big four lenders, FirstRand FSRJ.J.

"These charges will not go away," said Tembinkosi Bonakele, who heads the commission, adding it was the responsibility of the authorities to pursue the investigation.

"Some of the individual traders involved in the currency manipulation have been dismissed, but their employers - the banks - are yet to be held accountable in South Africa," he added.

Nedbank's CEO Mike Brown said in an emailed comment that the lender was reviewing the allegations and would respond in due course, but it remains committed to free and fair markets.

A spokeswoman for RMB did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular