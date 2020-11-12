S.African unemployment rate leaps to record high 30.8% in Q3

Adds details, stats agency quote

PRETORIA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's unemployment rate jumped to a record high 30.8% in the third quarter from 23.3% in the second quarter with more people searching for work as coronavirus restrictions eased, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate was artificially low in the second quarter because the agency only classifies people as unemployed if they are actively looking for work, which many people were unable to do in the April-June quarter because of a strict coronavirus lockdown.

Statistics South Africa put the number of unemployed at 6.5 million people in the third quarter, compared to 4.3 million in the previous three months.

"Indeed the 30.8% is the highest we have recorded," Statistician General Risenga Maluleke told a press conference.

"What has actually lifted the unemployment rate?...It’s largely the number of people who were seated (without work), and had reasons relating to COVID in the main, who came out and started to actively look for employment," Maluleke said.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment, 43.1% of the labour force was without work in the July-September quarter, Stats SA data showed, amounting to 11.1 million people.

