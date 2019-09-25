World Markets

S.African tribunal clears Milco's buyout of dairy firm Clover

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published

South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved dairy firm Clover Industries Ltd's takeover by Milco SA, a consortium headed by Israeli beverage firm Central Bottling Company (CBC), for 4.8 billion rand ($319.5 million).

Sept 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved dairy firm Clover Industries Ltd's CLRJ.J takeover by Milco SA, a consortium headed by Israeli beverage firm Central Bottling Company (CBC), for 4.8 billion rand ($319.5 million).

The tribunal cleared the deal subject to a range of conditions on employment, local procurement of bulk juice concentrate and information sharing.

The companies have agreed to lower the number of planned job cuts to a maximum of 277 jobs from the original 516, the tribunal said.

Shares in Clover, which processes products including yoghurt and olive oil, were up 2.62% at 23.11 rand.

The approval comes months after Brimstone Investment Corp BRTJ.J pulled out of the deal amid opposition from an anti-Israel group.

($1 = 15.03 rand)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular