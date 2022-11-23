World Markets

S.African tech investor Naspers first half profit slumps 93%

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

November 23, 2022 — 12:54 am EST

Written by Promit Mukherjee for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J said on Wednesday its profit for the first half slipped 93% as the technology investor bore the brunt of inflation, higher interest rates and a drop in valuations of technology companies.

The Cape Town-based firm reported a headline earnings per share of 24 cents for the six months that ended Sept. 30, as against 368 cents posted in the same period a year ago.

The company, whose major share of profits comes from Chinese technology behemoth Tencent 0700.HK, said it would be implementing cost cutting measures to shore up profitability in the second half of the year.

