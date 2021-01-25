S.African retailer Woolworths expects up to 60% jump in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd WHLJ.J expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 26 weeks to Dec. 27 to rise 50-60% from a year earlier as the business environment improved in the final six weeks of the half year.

The retailer said on Monday it expects HEPS - the main measure of profit in South Africa - between 247.4 rand ($0.1638) and 263.8 rand for the period.

The company, which has a presence in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, expects group sales to rise 5.3% from the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 15.1043 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

