S.African retailer TFG posts 4% fall in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) TFGJ.J on Friday posted a 4% fall in annual profit on the back of increased inflationary pressure on consumers and worsening power cuts.

The company reported a headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - of 969 cents for the year ended March 31, down from 1,009 cents one year earlier.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com;))

