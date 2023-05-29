S.African retailer Steinhoff gets approval for debt restructure

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - The creditors of South Africa's Steinhoff International SNHG.FSNHJ.J approved the retailer's debt restructuring plan, it said on Monday, paving the way for it to approach a Dutch court to give the scheme the go-ahead.

Steinhoff shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange jumped almost 5% in early trade and almost 8% higher on the Johannesburg bourse on the news.

The scandal-hit company, where financial mismanagement by some of its top executives in 2017 turned out to be the biggest accounting scandal in South Africa, had proposed a restructuring plan earlier this year to avoid bankruptcy.

It had said that with its liabilities far exceeding its assets, it would not be able to pay its 10.4 billion euro (220 billion rand or $11.15 billion) external debt when it comes up for maturity by the end of June.

"As a next step, SIHNV (Steinhoff) will consider if it intends to request the Court to confirm the WHOA Restructuring Plan," it said in a statement, adding it will publish a voting report on Wednesday to be submitted to the court for approval.

All of its three class of creditors - conditional payment undertaking (CPU), secured and unsecured - voted in favour of the restructuring plan which will see the parent company delisted and a new unlisted holding structure created after court approval, it said.

Only a tenth of its shareholders, however, approved the plan.

The owner of South African retailer Pepkor PPHJ.J and Europe's Pepco PCOP.WA had earlier said that it would go ahead with the restructuring if at least two-thirds of its CPU shareholders approve the scheme, provided the Court approves.

Under the restructuring plan, shareholders would be given rights to 20% of a new entity. This interest can be converted into money if the company manages to pay off its debt and make a profit in future.

