S.African retailer Mr Price extends rebound from COVID lows

South African retailer Mr Price on Thursday posted a 20.1% rise in full-year earnings, continuing a rebound from a low base in 2020 when it was affected by lockdown restrictions and also boosted by acquisitions.

The clothing and home ware retailer said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, rose to 1,282.1 cents in the 52 weeks ended April. 2, up from 1,067.9 cents in the corresponding prior year.

Mr Price declared a final dividend of 807.7 cents, up 25.9%.

