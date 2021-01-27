S.African retailer Lewis Group Dec-qtr comparable stores sales jump 15%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - South African furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group Ltd LEWJ.J posted a 15% jump in third-quarter comparable store sales on Wednesday, boosted by continued demand as its stores reopened in early June post strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company said it posted nearly 17% sales growth in the three months to December, supported by a buoyant 'Black Friday' performance.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

