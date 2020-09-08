S.African retailer Clicks to remove TRESemmé products from shelves over advert

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African drug retailer Clicks Group CLSJ.J said on Tuesday it will remove TRESemmé products from its shelves and suspended employees involved in an advertisement posted on its website that has been accused of being racist.

"Clicks will be delisting and removing all TRESemmé products from the shelf with immediate effect and will be replacing the gap with locally sourced haircare brands," Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said in a statement.

The advert, posted on Clicks' website on Friday, by TRESemmé, a Unilever Plc ULVR.L brand, showed an image of African black hair which it described as "dry and damaged", while an example of white hair was referred to as "normal".

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by David Evans)

