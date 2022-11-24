World Markets

S.African reserve bank raises repo rate by 75 basis points to 7.00%

November 24, 2022 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya, Rachel Savage, Kopano Gumbi for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 75 basis points to 7.00% in a decision announced on Thursday.

The move was as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The five-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was split 3-2 in its decision, with 3 members preferring a 75 bps increase and 2 wanting a 50 bps hike.

October consumer inflation in South Africa quickened to 7.6% year on year from 7.5% in September, after having slowed for two consecutive months, data showed on Thursday.

The central bank targets inflation between 3% and 6%.

