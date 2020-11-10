World Markets

S.African regulator not planning to decide on nuclear procurement on Wednesday

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's energy regulator said it would not take a decision on Wednesday on whether to support a government proposal to procure 2,500 megawatts (MW) of additional nuclear capacity, after confusion over the agenda for a meeting of one of its sub-committees.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's energy regulator said it would not take a decision on Wednesday on whether to support a government proposal to procure 2,500 megawatts (MW) of additional nuclear capacity, after confusion over the agenda for a meeting of one of its sub-committees.

The agenda, posted on Nersa's Twitter account on Monday, appeared to show such a decision could be taken at a meeting of the electricity sub-committee on Wednesday.

But Nersa said the sub-committee would only be asked to approve a public consultation process for the proposed nuclear procurement, not whether the procurement itself should go ahead.

"Nersa must follow due regulatory processes which include public participation before making a decision to concur," Nersa said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

The regulator said it had received a draft proposal on the new nuclear procurement from the energy minister in August.

Africa's most industrialised economy regularly experiences electricity outages because of faults at state utility Eskom's coal-fired power station fleet.

But civil society groups and economists are opposed to the procurement of more nuclear, seeing it as a costly option at a time public finances are hugely stretched.

Three years ago, activists blocked a massive 9,600 MW nuclear expansion project under former President Jacob Zuma that some believed was a conduit for corruption. Zuma denied the project was corrupt.

But this year, the energy ministry said it wanted to develop a plan for a smaller-scale procurement.

It then solicited information from nuclear vendors including how much such a procurement could cost.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Evans)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular