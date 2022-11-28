World Markets

S.African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

November 28, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened on Monday as protests in Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy and hitglobal marketsentiment.

At 1521 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1100 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.23% weaker than its closing level on Friday.

The rand is used by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk and is highly susceptible to swings in investor confidence.

"Persistence of a harsh zero-COVID policy in China would negatively affect EMs (Emerging Markets) into 2023," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

No major South African economic data releases were due on Monday.

Local investors on Tuesday will turn their attention towards third-quarter unemployment data ZAUNR=ECI, which could provide some clues on the health of the South African economy.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose slightly, with the Top-40 index .JTOPI ending 0.36% higher, while the broader all-share .JALSH index closed up 0.3%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= also slipped, with the yield rising 5 basis points to 10.270%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

