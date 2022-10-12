World Markets

S.African rand weakens as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

Contributors
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Nellie Peyton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's rand weakened against a strong dollar on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data, which is expected to spur further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against a strong dollar on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data, which is expected to spur further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

At 1536 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2850 against the dollar, 0.48% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell slightly to 113.23, after earlier touching its highest since Sept. 29 at 113.59. [nL1N31D11G]

"The rand remains vulnerable over the near term, notwithstanding how much risk is already priced in at current levels," economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note.

Analystshave said emerging market currencies such as the rand are likely to remain volatile until there are more signs of a potential Fed pivot, improving economic conditions in China or de-escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year on year in September.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell slightly, mirroring a drop in global equities amid fears of an economic slowdown.

Overall on the JSE, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.05% lower, and the broader all-share .JALSH was down 0.09%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 9 basis points at 10.830%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Bhargav Acharya and Ed Osmond)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular