S.African rand weakens as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against a strong dollar on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. consumer price inflation data, which is expected to spur further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

At 1536 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2850 against the dollar, 0.48% weaker than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell slightly to 113.23, after earlier touching its highest since Sept. 29 at 113.59. [nL1N31D11G]

"The rand remains vulnerable over the near term, notwithstanding how much risk is already priced in at current levels," economists at ETM Analytics wrote in a note.

Analystshave said emerging market currencies such as the rand are likely to remain volatile until there are more signs of a potential Fed pivot, improving economic conditions in China or de-escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year on year in September.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell slightly, mirroring a drop in global equities amid fears of an economic slowdown.

Overall on the JSE, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.05% lower, and the broader all-share .JALSH was down 0.09%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 9 basis points at 10.830%.

