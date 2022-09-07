S.African rand weakens as dollar gains on aggressive Fed rate hike bets

Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday after the dollar jumped on economic data in the United States that reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will continue with aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.3350 against the dollar, 0.17% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.13% at 110.48.

A report overnight showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up last month, underpinning the view that the economy is not in recession and giving the Fed leeway for another 75-basis-point rate rise later this month.

Emerging market currencies such as the rand are highly susceptible to global drivers, especially U.S. monetary policy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis points to 10.500%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

