S.African rand weakens after Fed pours cold water on slowing rate hikes

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it will not slow down the pace of its interest rate increases.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2900 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at a news conference at the end of a policy meeting, said it was "very premature" to discuss when the Fed might pause its rate increases, sending jitters through the markets.

"The Fed's hike of 75 bp might've been priced in, but the risk of many more hikes wasn't. Risk aversion is up, and higher beta currencies will experience higher volatility," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was trading flat at 112.14.

Emerging market currencies such as the risk-sensitive rand are highly susceptible to global drivers like U.S. monetary policy.

On the South African stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was down 1.37% while the broader all-share .JALSH index traded 1.28% lower in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower in early deals, with the yield up 6 basis points to 10.780%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Robert Birsel)

