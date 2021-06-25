S.African rand trades stronger, stock market down on investor uncertainty

Updates prices, adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand traded stronger on Friday as the dollar weakened on the back of uncertainty as to what direction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take on rate hikes.

A raft of mixed signals from the Fed in the last couple of weeks has made the rand jittery as investors fear rising inflation numbers in the United States could force the Fed to clamp down on a loose monetary policy in 2022 instead of 2023 as earlier expected.

At 1520 GMT, the local currency ZAR= was trading at 14.108 rand against a dollar, 0.62% stronger from its previous day's close.

In early June, the rand had reached a 28-month high, making it the best performing emerging market currencies on hopes that a dovish Fed would keep the flow of dollars into riskier markets.

Since then it has lost over 5% as investors continue to brace against uncertainty. But they are hoping it is a transitory period.

"While the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) tapering and other central bank news may slow down the U.S. dollar's devaluation, it seems to us that, for now, the dollar's weakening trend will continue," said Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer of Anchor Capital.

Out of every $100 currently circulating in the United States, around. $25 was printed at some point in the past 18 months, Wapenaar said and this would maintain a steady pressure on the greenback, keeping the money flow into emerging markets in the short term.

"We think that the local currency's strengthening momentum might persist for just a little while longer," he said, adding that the brokerage house's long term view was that the fair value for the rand remains in the 14.5-rand-to-15-rand-per-dollar range.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) slipped a tad on Friday but the overall performance was a mixed bag as investors continued to ponder inflation trajectory and a possible Fed rate hike.

Inflation eats into the future value of stock investments and higher interest rates increase the cost of capital for companies to fund growth.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed down 0.07% at 66,215 points while the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI ended down 0.08% at 60,140 points.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= was up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Jonathan Oatis)

