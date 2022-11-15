World Markets

S.African rand strengthens in early trade as dollar on back foot

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 15, 2022 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar fell on global markets and appetite for risk was boosted by policy moves in China.

At 0740 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its closing level on Monday.

With no major South African economic data releases expected on Tuesday, traders were looking to U.S. producer price index data later in the day for more indications about the Federal Reserve's pace of rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was down more than 0.6%.

Some Chinese cities have begun cutting routine community testing, days after China announced an easing of some of its coronavirus measures. And Beijing has announced support measures aimed at boosting liquidity in the property sector, a pillar of the world's second-largest economy.

Those moves drove a bounce in Asian stock markets on Tuesday.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up about 0.9%. The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points at 10.185%.

