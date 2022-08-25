S.African rand strengthens as traders bet on rate hikes

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Thursday, as data showed domestic consumer inflation had accelerated last month, heightening the prospects of further interest rate hikes.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8500 against the dollar, 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

Traders positioned for an interest rate hike after data from Statistics South Africa showed headline consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI quickened in July to 7.8% year-on-year.

Fuel and food prices continue to be the major drivers of price pressures, which have soared globally due to the war in Ukraine.

Local investors will now be focusing at July producer inflation data ZAPPIY=ECI due later in the day for further insight into the health of the economy.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was down 0.58% at 108.00, as investors brace for the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference due on Friday for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose in early deals, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.260%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

