S.African rand, stocks gain as Yellen spurs risk-taking

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks were boosted on Wednesday by U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen underscoring the need for stimulus to help the world's largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.8750 versus the U.S. dollar, roughly 0.6% firmer than its previous close and extending gains from the previous two sessions.

Yellen at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged U.S. lawmakers to "act big" on coronavirus relief spending, arguing the economic benefits far outweighed the risks of higher debt.

That lifted appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets.

Data showing South African consumer inflation dipped to 3.1% in December from 3.2% in November had little impact on the rand, as the decline was in line with forecasts.

Attention now turns to the South African Reserve Bank's interest rate decision on Thursday, when most economists expect the repo rate to be held at 3.5% ZAREPO=ECI though a minority predict a rate cut.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange was lifted by higher gold XAU= and platinum XPT= prices, as well as Yellen's remarks.

The All-share index .JALSH closed up 0.79% at 64,109 points and the Top-40 index .JTOPI ended up 0.85% at 58,858 points.

Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J reported that its South African platinum group metals operations produced 1.58 million ounces in 2020, beating guidance and sending its shares almost 3% higher.

