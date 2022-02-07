S.African rand steady ahead of presidential address, local data

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady on Monday, as investors awaited economic cues from local data releases including December mining and manufacturing figures, as well as a State Of The Nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa due this week.

At 0640 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4500 against the dollar, not far from its Friday close of 15.4450.

Ramaphosa typically uses the annual address to parliament to announce reforms in key policy areas. Previous addresses have laid out plans to overhaul struggling state-owned power utility Eskom and address the country's power crisis.

"Ramaphosa will have the opportunity to talk a big game and put a more positive spin on the reform narrative," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Other potential drivers this week include January business confidence ZABCI=ECI on Wednesday, and December mining ZAMNG=ECI and manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI numbers expected on Thursday.

"Strong prints would support the argument for a more hawkish South African Reserve Bank going forward, and could provide the rand with some added resilience in the face of a tightening global monetary cycle," ETM Analytics said.

Earlier on Monday, central bank data showed the country's net reserves edged down in January, but there was little impact on the rand.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals, with the yield falling 1 basis point to 9.315%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.