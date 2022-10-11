S.African rand steady against dollar as investors await U.S. data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data amid expectation of aggressive rate hikes and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

At 1529 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0850 against the U.S. dollar, close to its previous close of 18.0800.

U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the safe-haven currency against six major rivals,edged lower around 0.09% at 112.96. [nL1N31C123]

U.S. inflation data due on Thursday is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year on year in September.

Analysts have warned that emerging market currencies such as the rand are likely to remain weak in the short term as investors seek the safety of the dollar amid escalating geopolitical tensions and the hawkish tone of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Escalating tensions in Ukraine have bolstered the dollar's safe haven appeal as risk aversion overshadows riskier assets such as... the rand," said Warren Venketas, analyst at forex trading firm IG, adding a global slowdown and recessionary fears also weighed on the local currency.

Locally, the rand was little affected by industrial production figures released earlier in the day, which showed South Africa's manufacturing output rose 1.4% year on year in August.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, mirroring similar moves by global equities amid fears of a global recession.

Overall, on the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended 0.3% lower, while the broader all-share .JALSHclosed down 0.28%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 2 basis points to 10.740%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Ed Osmond)

