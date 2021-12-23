S.African rand slips but stocks ride global rally

World Markets

South Africa's rand slipped in thin trade on Thursday, even as investors turned back towards riskier assets at the expense of the dollar and other safe-haven assets.

At 0700 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.7325 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Stocks enjoyed a further boost in early trade, building on gains made a day earlier.

Shares around the world have rallied in recent days as investors welcomed signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than feared, as well as other positive signals like robust U.S. economic data.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI was up almost 1% shortly after the market opened.

Safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar, meanwhile, eased further as risk sentiment increased.

South African government bonds strengthened slightly, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= dropping 1 basis point to 9.375%.

