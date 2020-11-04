S.African rand recovers as markets whipsaw on U.S. election

Updates to reflect afternoon trading

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The South African rand recovered against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday afternoon, as global markets whipsawed amid a far closer U.S. presidential election than polls had predicted.

At 1520 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was at 15.96 per dollar, 0.3% stronger than its previous close after trading more than 1% weaker against the U.S. currency in the morning session.

Currency markets swung wildly as votes were counted, with President Donald Trump winning in some battleground states but a final result days or even weeks away.

Many had bet on a decisive win for Democratic contender Joe Biden.

Analysts predicted that trading would remain volatile in the near future.

"We can look to more volatility until the election result is confirmed and certainly there will be greater instability to come if the election (result) is contested by Trump," Bianca Botes at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a research note.

Shares continued their advance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as uncertainty over U.S. elections and the probability of Trump's win bolstered markets worldwide.

The all share index .JALSH closed up 0.88% to 53,656 points while the top 40 companies' index .JTOPI ended 0.92% higher at 49,301 points. The banks however bucked the trend and halted their two-day winning streak with the bank index .JBANK slipping 0.18%.

Index heavyweight Naspers Ltd NPNJn.J led gains with its shares recovering 3.41% after nosediving more than 4% on Tuesday.

South Africa's government bonds gained, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= down 5 basis points to 9.26%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

