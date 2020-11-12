S.African rand opens weaker as optimism over COVID-19 vaccine wanes

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand opened weaker on Thursday, as global investors tempered bullish expectations about a COVID-19 vaccine.

The rand is seen as a proxy for emerging market risk and is highly susceptible to swings in global market sentiment.

At 0730 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was down 0.4% against the U.S. currency at 15.6950 per dollar.

Government bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= rising 4.5 basis points to 8.875%.

Investors will look to third-quarter unemployment data ZAUNR=ECI and September mining figures ZAMNG=ECI later on Thursday for clues about the health of Africa's most industrialised economy, which is forecast to contract by at least 7% this year because of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Wednesday that the country would open up travel to all countries in an effort to boost the battered tourism and hospitality sectors.

The country has recorded the most coronavirus infections in Africa, with over 740,000 cases to date.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.