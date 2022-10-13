S.African rand hits 29-month low after hot U.S. consumer inflation

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hit a 29-month low on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices came in higher than expected, raising further bets of the Federal Reserve delivering another large rate hike next month.

At 1625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2850 against the dollar, not far from its last close as it recouped some losses. Earlier in the session, it hit a low of 18.5850, its weakest since May 2020.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990, while the cost of food also rose.

Emerging market currencies including the rand are on the back-burner as investors scurry towards the safety of safe-haven assets at times of high economic uncertainty.

Locally, data released by Statistics South Africa showed August mining ZAMNG=ECI output fell 5.9% year on year.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, mirroring similar moves in global equities as investors increased bets of more big Fed rate hikes following the U.S. inflation data.

Overall on the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended down 0.37% while the broader all-share .JALSH dropped 0.21%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell slightly, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.845%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.