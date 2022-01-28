S.African rand heads for over 2% weekly loss on SARB, Fed signals

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Friday, on track for a more than 2% weekly loss against the dollar, after the country's central bank signalled a gradual pace of policy tightening and expectations grew for aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points in a "measured" move, but itsforward guidance was less hawkish than the market had positioned for.

"Not only did one of the five monetary policy committee members vote for an unchanged rate, but the bank's repo-rate forecasts for the coming two years were revised lower," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

In contrast, bets for U.S. rate hikes increased on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments after a policy meeting.

By 1400 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5400 against the dollar, around 0.3% weaker than its previous close and down 2.8% on its closing level last Friday.

The dollar .DXY was on track for its biggest weekly rise in seven months.

The rand reacted little to December budget figures ZABUDM=ECI showing a much larger surplus than a year earlier.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) were largely muted with the main indexes mildly down, though they ended the week losing almost 2% after investors turned cautious on news of the Fed's hawkish stance.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed down 0.07% to end the week at 73,455 points. The blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI also ended down 0.07% at 67,021 points.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= weakened on Friday, with the yield rising 8.5 basis points to 9.42%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Alexander Winning; Editing by Richard Chang)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.