S.African rand gains as Russia mutiny may prompt Putin to skip BRICS summit

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday as analysts speculated the weekend's aborted mutiny in Russia may mean President Vladimir Putin could skip BRICS summit where South Africa would in theory be obliged to arrest him.

The BRICS group of emerging economies, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is due to hold a summit in Johannesburg in August.

At 0815 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4800 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 1% stronger than its previous close.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Many South Africans were facing power cuts of around 10 hours a day until recently, but there have been some signs of improvement in the last few weeks as the country grapples with its worst power crisis on record.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= also firmed, with the yield down 8 basis points to 10.525%.

Statistics South Africa will at 0930 GMT publish first-quarter formal-sector employment figures.

