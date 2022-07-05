World Markets

S.African rand flat as investors await fresh cues from central banks

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand traded flat against the dollar on Tuesday, as cautious investors refrained from making big bets amid fears that central banks around the world will hike interest rates and push economies into recession to break red-hot inflation.

July 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded flat against the dollar on Tuesday, as cautious investors refrained from making big bets amid fears that central banks around the world will hike interest rates and push economies into recession to break red-hot inflation.

At 0950 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.3500 against the dollar, with barely any movement from its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the buck against six major peers, rose around 0.5% to 105.61 after finishing Monday largely unchanged.

Traders were looking ahead to Wednesday's Fed minutes and Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls and unemployment data for fresh direction, Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a note.

The Fed will likely deliver another 75 basis point (bp) rate hike in July, followed by a 50 bp rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage point moves until November at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll.

In the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH dropped around 0.5% each in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.485%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular