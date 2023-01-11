World Markets

S.African rand firms as dollar retreats ahead of U.S. inflation data

January 11, 2023 — 01:56 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South African rand firmed on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened on global markets with investors awaiting U.S. consumer price data due this week.

At 0537 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9875 against the dollar, 0.15% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was last down 0.097% at 103.15.

"For now, the rand is struggling to find the catalyst to drive the USD-ZAR through strong technical support," ETM Analystics said in a research note.

Markets will look towards U.S. inflation data due on Thursday for cues on the likely path of rates this year after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell avoided speaking about rate hikes at a conference on Tuesday.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.840.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

