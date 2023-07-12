S.African rand firms as dollar dips on modest inflation data

Adds details throughout after dollar fall

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday after inflation in the U.S. slowed in June, boosting hopes interest rates might not be hiked several times this year.

At 1503 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was up over 1.6% against the dollar to 18.1925, its highest level in a month.

U.S. consumer prices rose to 3% in June, lower than market expectations of a 3.1% increase, signalling to investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Although the Fed has said rates could be hiked in its next meeting, investors are betting on just one single hike before it pauses, a move which could gradually spark economic activity.

"We are seeing strength come in on the emerging market currencies including commodity based currencies of which the rand is both," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG.

The dollar =USD last traded around 0.75% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

The main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange .JALSH was up 1.99% to 76,367 points, while the benchmark top 40 .JTOPI rose above 2.1% to 70,991.

The resources index .JRESI rose by 3.1%, driven by platinum group metal's miners, Northam Platinum NPHJ.J and Anglo American platinum AMSJ.J.

Greg Davies, head of wealth at asset manager Cratos Capital, added that the weakness in the dollar boosted metals prices while the prospect of slower rate hikes had a positive impact overall on the local bourse.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= firmed further, with the yield down 2.1 basis points to 10.515%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Kopano Gumbi, Editing by Alexander Winning, Promit Mukherjee and Ed Osmond)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.