S.African rand falls as dollar gains on global growth fears

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar edged higher on global markets after disappointing economic data from China reinforced global recession worries.

At 1525 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.4300 against the dollar, down 1.47% from its previous close.

Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all fell short of analyst estimates in data published on Monday.

In a thin week for domestic economic data, analysts say the rand is likely to take its cues from global drivers such as the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar index =USD was up about 0.58% against a basket of currencies as traders weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve policymakers against signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

Fed minutes on Wednesday will be scrutinised for further clues about U.S. interest rate trajectory.

"This will be the main economic driver for the week as the minutes will possibly reveal what we already know ... We could possibly see the rand trade a touch weaker after the release," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a research note.

Also on Wednesday, South Africa's June retail sales figures ZARET=ECI will shed more light on the economy's second-quarter performance.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) ended marginally higher, as lender Absa Group ABGJ.J and coal exporter Thungela Resources TGAJ.J reported a surge in profits.

Overall on the JSE, the All-share index .JALSH closed up 0.01% while the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up 0.04%.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.000%.

