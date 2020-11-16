S.African rand, equities firm on vaccine, faster recovery hopes

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Monday on the back of optimism that a number of vaccine trials with success rates of more than 90% and Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. election will lead to a faster than anticipated recovery in global growth.

At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 15.3650 per dollar, 0.93% firmer than Friday's closing level of 15.5100.

"Key is global economic growth, and any expectations that the global recovery will be quicker than currently anticipated, leads to substantial market risk-on, supporting EM currencies," Annabel Bishop of Investec said in a report.

Most global currencies strengthened on Monday spurred by hopes that a vaccine could just be weeks away.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, making it the second U.S. drugmaker to report a more than satisfactory outcome to trials after Pfizer Inc. PFE.N.

Britain's health minister said on Monday that the country expects to roll out the Pfizer vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective.

Investec's Bishop noted, however, that the rand needs to overcome a major hurdle at the end of the week as the three main credit rating agencies will be reviewing South Africa's sovereign rating. She considers downgrades from Moody's and Fitch as likely.

Equities also rose, for a second consecutive session after a fall on Thursday. The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.15% at 57,267 points. The bluechip index .JTOPI was up 0.07% to end the day at 52,552 points.

The all-share index has gained more than 11% during November.

Retailer Shoprite fell 8.4% after posting weak sales in its first quarter ended Sept. 30.

Bonds advanced, with the yield on benchmark government peper due in 2030 ZAR2030= down up 8 basis points to 8.825%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Kirsten Donovan)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.