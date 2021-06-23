S.African rand edges higher, stocks rise after U.S. Fed calms nerves

Updates rand, bonds; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday as the dollar retreated after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed concerns over policy tightening, while markets also digested data showing a surge in domestic inflation.

At 1505 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.1925 against the dollar, 0.54% stronger than its previous close.

The rand came under pressure after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own.

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

Data on Wednesday showed South Africa's headline inflation in May soared to a 30-month high of 5.2%, as expected but above the mid-point of the central bank's target range of 3% to 6%.

Despite building price pressures, economists are not predicting the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will raise rates when it next meets in July.

"The SARB has been clear – by normalising early, they might be best placed to support the economy recovery. The more front-loaded any rate tightening, the lower the scale of the tightening that will be needed to deliver price stability,"

"That said, we do not see any rate hikes in 2021, and currently forecast (second half) 2022 for normalisation to commence."

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) regained some of their strength after hopeful signals from the U.S. Fed that it will not be as hawkish as investors had thought last week.

Stocks locally were also boosted by strong commodity prices on the back of a stronger rand and driven by global demand.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.41% to 65,820 points while the blue-chip top-40 companies' index .JTOPI ended up 0.45% at 59,764 points.

The local mining firms led the rally with the mining index .JRESI closing up 1.73% followed by the bank index .JBANK. which was up by 0.7% on Wednesday.

Government bonds firmed, as the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument ZAR2030= dropped 12.5 basis points to 8.940%.

