S.African rand closes at 18-month low, stocks slump amid virus fears

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South African rand closed at its weakest level in 18 months on Friday, extending its slump throughout the day as stocks also crashed amid deepening worries about coronavirus that sent global financial markets into a tailspin.

South African markets suffered added pressure from concerns over a sovereign ratings downgrade by Moody's, the last agency to rate its debt as investment-grade, following this week's budget.

At 1537 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.6700 per dollar, 1.18% weaker than its close on Thursday. The currency was at its weakest level since September 2018.

The stock market meanwhile lost almost 5%, and government bonds weakened with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 ZAR186= rising by 26.5 basis points to 8.127%.

"It's been a rough week for markets all round, as the global economy struggles to come to terms with the fallout of the COVID-19 virus and the ultimate fully fledged economic impact," said Bianca Botes, treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Axel Rudolph, from Commerzbank, said in a note that the rand may pause at its September 2018 peak, above which lies 15.9854 - a level last seen in March 2016.

Hopes that the coronavirus outbreak could be contained in China have vanished this week as infections spread across the globe.

This is also what drove the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI down 4.5% to 45,852 points - its lowest level since January last year - and the broader all-share .JALSH index down the same amount to 51,038 points.

The rand has also come under pressure as some analysts predicted that proposed cuts to the public sector wage bill would not be enough to save the country's investment-grade credit rating.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unveiled the plan to cut the public sector wage bill by 160 billion rand ($10.50 billion) in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Moody's said on Thursday it sees "elevated" risks to the budget forecasts due to doubts over whether trade unions would agree to cutting the public sector wage bill and potential liabilities from struggling state companies.

Moody's is the last of the big three ratings agencies to rate South Africa in investment grade, and is scheduled to review that rating next month.

($1 = 15.2377 rand)

