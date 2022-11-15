S.African rand and stocks strengthen as dollar on back foot

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday as the dollar deepened losses after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices provided further evidence that inflation may be cooling.

At 1611 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2450 against the dollar, 0.36% stronger than its closing level on Monday.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, was down more than 0.6%.

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) increased 8.0% for the 12 months through October compared with economist expectations for an 8.3% rise and September's 8.4% increase, according to Labor Department data.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 0.36% higher, mirroring global markets.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 1 basis points at 10.245%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Potter)

