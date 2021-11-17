World Markets

S.African power utility Eskom to implement power cuts again, says CEO

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it will be implement power cuts once again from Wednesday till Saturday morning as many of the units at its power stations were not operating at full capacity due to unplanned maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it will be implement power cuts once again from Wednesday till Saturday morning as many of the units at its power stations were not operating at full capacity due to unplanned maintenance.

The company, which supplies almost 90% of South Africa's power, said it will implement rotational power cut, locally called load-shedding, from 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Wednesday till 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The power cut, categorised as stage 2 by Eskom, requires up 2000 mega watts to be shed from the grid which translates into power cuts between two and four hours each day.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular