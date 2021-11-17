S.African power utility Eskom to implement power cuts again, says CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it will be implement power cuts once again from Wednesday till Saturday morning as many of the units at its power stations were not operating at full capacity due to unplanned maintenance.

The company, which supplies almost 90% of South Africa's power, said it will implement rotational power cut, locally called load-shedding, from 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Wednesday till 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The power cut, categorised as stage 2 by Eskom, requires up 2000 mega watts to be shed from the grid which translates into power cuts between two and four hours each day.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

