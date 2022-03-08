World Markets

S.African power utility Eskom to continue power cuts until Saturday morning

Contributor
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it will continue power cuts in the country until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday as many of the power plant units broke down on Monday and are under repair.

JOHANNESBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - S.African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it will continue power cuts in the country until 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday as many of the power plant units broke down on Monday and are under repair.

The power cuts, called stage 2 load shedding in South Africa, started from 5 p.m. local time on Monday.

Under stage 2 load shedding, almost 2000 megawatts of power generation capacity is off the grid leading to at least two hours of power cut daily at a pre-determined time.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular